Dershowitz Offered Free Pierogi for Life After Vineyard Snub

A South Florida restaurateur is pledging a lifetime supply of pierogi to famed attorney Alan Dershowitz after the former Trump lawyer said he was refused service by a dumpling vendor on Martha's Vineyard over his political views, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Peter Nowocien, a Polish immigrant and owner of PierogiOne in South Florida — and a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club — told the Post that "no one should be denied a pierogi, or food," regardless of politics.

"Pierogi should bring people together — not divide them," Nowocien said.

Earlier this month, the 86-year-old Dershowitz, a retired Harvard Law professor who has represented both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, clashed with a pierogi vendor at the West Tisbury Farmers Market. Dershowitz has since announced he will file a discrimination lawsuit, claiming he was refused service due to his political beliefs.

Nowocien, who grew up under communism in Poland and whose father fought against it, said the incident struck a nerve.

"As a Polish immigrant, I hate to hear about discrimination in the U.S. because of people's political views," he told the Post. "That shouldn't happen here. Discrimination breeds injustice."

While acknowledging that Dershowitz, who is Jewish, may skip PierogiOne's bacon-and-cheddar offerings, Nowocien said traditional cheese-and-potato or mushroom-and-sauerkraut varieties would be "classic options" for the lawyer and his family.

Praising America's freedoms compared to Europe, Nowocien said, “We must protect it. Poland has a very tough history. We know what happens when Nazis and communists try to divide people. We may not all agree on politics, but no one should be denied a seat at the table."