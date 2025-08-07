Dershowitz Again Denied Pierogi, Told to Leave Farmer's Market

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz was once again refused a pierogi from an unwilling vendor at a Martha's Vineyard market, the latest in his controversies over pierogis in the celebrity hot spot.

Dershowitz on Wednesday confronted Good Pierogi owner Krem Miskevich at the West Tisbury Farmers Market after the vendor refused to sell him the popular eastern European dumpling last week.

"I'm here in an effort to try to restore community and to ask you to sell me pierogi in the interest of keeping the island together, so we don't have to have two pierogi stands: one for anti-Zionists and one for people who will sell to anybody," Dershowitz told the vendor.

"So I'd ask you to please just sell me any one of your products to show that you're prepared to sell to anybody and not allow your anti-Zionism to decide which people you'll sell to."

Miskevich refused to serve him.

"I am very surprised that you're here because of the things that you've been saying about us and the business online … I really do not appreciate what you've been sharing in the last week," said Miskevich.

Dershowitz interrupted, "It's true," to which Miskevich replied, "Is it true? You have proof that I am an anti-Semite?"

Dershowitz then used the wrong pronoun in reference to Miskevich.

"My pronouns are they/them, and you've continued to misgender me," Miskevich said.

"You are they, you are them. I'm happy to use whatever pronouns you want," Dershowitz responded.

Several people stepped in to defend the vendor, and Dershowitz left.

"Time to go," the supporters chanted. "Go home, Alan!"