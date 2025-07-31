Dershowitz to Newsmax: Martha's Vineyard 'Very Intolerant'

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, found himself pressed over pierogis on Martha’s Vineyard this week and is “fighting back” against what he deemd discrimination on the island, telling Newsmax he’s never visited a “less tolerant place” than Chilmark, Massachusetts.

At issue is that a Farmers Market vendor, Good Pierogi, refused to sell Dershowitz pierogies over his “political views,” Dershowitz told “The Record With Greta Van Susteren.”

Dershowitz is mulling legal action against the Famers Market.

“I go to the Farmers Market every week on Martha's Vineyard. I've been doing it for 50 years … and they always treat me very nicely. And they did yesterday,” Dershowitz began. “And then I went to a place called Good Pierogi ... I said, 'I'd like pierogies.' And they said, 'No … we won't serve you pierogies. We don't like your political views.’

“My suspicion is it was my Zionism. But he then said, ‘I don't like your clients.’ And I said, 'But you know, you're a booth that sells to the public. You can't discriminate against Black people or gay people. You shouldn't be able to discriminate against people,'” Dershowitz went on.

“But when this happened, many of the people at the Farmers Market supported the guy and said, ‘Well, we don't like Dershowitz. He supported Donald Trump, he supports Israel.’ So I was not sold my pierogi,” he said.

“You shouldn't have a Farmers Market on public land in West Tisbury, Massachusetts, which discriminates based on one's political views,” Dershowitz said. “So I've told the market, unless they change their policies in which they have to require anybody who sells should be able to sell to everybody, nobody should be turned away, then there may have to be some legal action.”

Dershowitz said the resentment stems from his defense of President Trump on the floor of the Senate in January 2020 against impeachment after Trump’s first term. His defense of Israel has also spurred bans on the island.

“I've been banned by the public library — public library — taxpayer money. They won't allow me to speak and they won't have my books," Dershowitz said. "I've been banned by … the book fair, which is going on right now. They had me every year, virtually, being a speaker because I write a book every year. Since I defended President Trump, they refused to allow me to speak or have any books sold there."

He said he defends people no martter their leanings.

“Look, I have been many places in the world. I don't think I've ever been to a less tolerant place than Chilmark, Massachusetts, on Martha's Vineyard. I've lived here for 50 years. I came here to defend Ted Kennedy. While I was here, I defended Bill Clinton. I've defended Democrats, I've defended Republicans," he added.

"But on Martha's Vineyard, do it … their way or the highway. And it's a terribly intolerant place. And I'm fighting back. It'd be easy for me to just take my friend’s advice and just go to the beach. But to me it’s a matter of principle.”

