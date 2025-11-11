Florida Base Orders Removal of Early Christmas Displays

Military families who live on Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida were told to take down their Christmas decorations from their homes, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Balfour Beatty Communities, which is the landlord for all privatized housing on the base located about 10 miles from Panama City, sent out a message stating that "while driving (through) the neighborhoods yesterday, it was noticed that Christmas decorations have already begun to appear within the community.

"All holiday decorations should be reflective in their respective months and not any sooner than 30 days before the given holiday."

The message added that "if you currently have Yuletide decor present on the outside of your home, please remove it and reinstall it in accordance with your community guidelines listed below."

Air Force Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe, the public affairs chief at Tyndall, explained to Task & Purpose that Balfour Beatty Communities is "enforcing the community standards outlined in the legally binding lease agreement all residents voluntarily sign."

He added that those standards specify that winter decorations can be displayed starting the week after Thanksgiving until the first week of the new year.

A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty Communities told Task & Purpose that "while this is not a Department of [War] policy, it is common practice across rental communities and homeowners' associations to help ensure neighborhoods remain neat, consistent, and enjoyable for all residents.

"Most residents appreciate clear, reasonable guidelines so that the community remains a pleasant place to live and celebrate."