State Dept Pledges to End Anti-Christian Practices

The State Department said Friday that it will "eradicate" anti-Christian practices that were in place under the Biden administration, as directed by the Trump administration.

"Our nation was founded on the recognition that moral virtue and a steadfast faith in God are necessary preconditions of freedom," the department said on its official X account. "Yet under the Biden Administration, U.S. foreign policy belittled Christianity and weaponized government against faith.

"That era has ended," the post continued. "Under @POTUS's leadership, the State Department will eradicate practices that devalue and demean the Christian faith."

In its initial assessment, the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias found that under the Biden administration, the State Department "stigmatized employees for religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate" and cast "blame for disease on the unvaccinated."

"The Department of State empowered employees to publicly shame and demean their colleagues with religious objections, even calling them 'plague rats' and 'murderers,'" the report said. "In one instance, an ambassador directly accused an unvaccinated subordinate of 'wanting to kill' the ambassador's mother. The process used for determining religious exemptions involved an invasive questionnaire demanding highly personal information, reportedly far exceeding the legal requirements.

"Those who received religious accommodations were further shamed and humiliated as they were required to test for COVID weekly in view of others; disclose their accommodations to colleagues; and wear masks essentially marking them with a scarlet letter," the document said.

In the State Department under Biden, Christian homeschool parents who were federal employees were harassed because of their religious beliefs, and their "commonsense parental choice" was likened to "child abuse."

These parents were targeted with "Inspector General investigations, IRS referrals, and threats of criminal charges and disciplinary action," according to the report.

The State Department's foreign policy "disfavored Christians" and imposed "ideologically driven LGBT policies and programming on foreign governments" while offering "only muted responses to brutal attacks on, and the repression of, Christians overseas."

The department also limited "humanitarian relief to Christians."

According to the report, overseas leave policies under Biden "discriminatorily disfavored Christian State Department employees, instilling a culture of bias in which Catholics and other Christians reported being mocked for their religious beliefs by their colleagues."

"In some cases, State Department employees were given leave for Muslim holidays, even as operations continued on Passover, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday and Monday," the document stated. "Within this culture of bias, Department employees reported being mocked for their Catholic and other Christian beliefs, including about attending Christmas Eve midnight mass."

In addition to detailing the anti-Christian actions reportedly taken by the Biden administration, the Trump task force also outlined corrective steps taken by the current administration.