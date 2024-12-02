James Woods: Biden Just Opened All J6 Pardons

President Joe Biden granting his son full immunity from prosecution ensures that President-elect Donald Trump will pardon every Jan. 6 prisoner and other victims of a weaponized Department of Justice, actor James Woods said.

Biden on Sunday pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Meanwhile, protesters prosecuted for the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the Capitol, as well as pro-life activists, remain imprisoned.

"Joseph Biden just gave President Trump carte blanche to pardon every J6 hostage, every abortion protester, every conservative victim of the Democrat lawfare machine. These folks will be pardoned within fifteen minutes of Trump's inaugural address," Woods wrote Sunday night on X.

Minutes before that post, Woods focused on "the Big Guy."

"The issue isn't the kid's gun, crack, and child trafficking crimes; it's the money laundering scheme headed by the Big Guy. The U.S. has funded a $183B war to cover up the biggest criminal operation in American history," Woods wrote.

"No wonder they tried to kill Trump."

Woods also said the pardon means "No Democrat can talk about 'gun violence' ever again."

"Hunter Biden is a scumbag and his father is as worthless as he is. Joe, of course, has the added 'aggravating factor' of being a hypocrite scumbag," Woods wrote.

"No Democrat can talk about 'gun violence' ever again.

"That conversation is OVER."