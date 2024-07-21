Obama Fails to Endorse Harris, Wants Open Convention

Former President Barack Obama, in a statement Sunday praising President Joe Biden for his decision to leave his reelection race, did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy instead calling for an open convention to decide on a new nominee.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama said in his statement on Medium. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

He added that Biden's "vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August."

"I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond," Obama, who Biden served under for two terms as vice president, said.

Obama did not endorse any successors to Biden, who he called "one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded — again — that he's a patriot of the highest order."

Last week, Obama reportedly told allies that he did not believe Biden could defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump in November, following issues that were on display in their only presidential debate in June.

He did not comment on those reports in his statement Sunday, but did talk about Biden's decision, saying that the president's "outstanding track record" gave him "every right to run for re-election and finish the job he started."

"Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election — how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress," said Obama.

But he also said that Biden "has never backed down from a fight," and for him to decide to pass the torch to a new nominee "is surely one of the toughest in his life."

However, Obama added that it is a "testament" to Biden's love of the United States.

"I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America," said Obama. "[It's] a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."