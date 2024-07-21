WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: olaf scholz | joe biden | reelection | withdraw | praised | achievements | nato

Scholz: Biden's Dropping Reelection Bid 'Deserves Recognition'

Sunday, 21 July 2024 05:26 PM EDT

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid deserved recognition, and praised his achievements including strengthening the NATO military alliance.

"Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world," Scholz said on X.

"Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid deserved recognition, and praised his achievements including strengthening the NATO military alliance.
olaf scholz, joe biden, reelection, withdraw, praised, achievements, nato
78
2024-26-21
Sunday, 21 July 2024 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved