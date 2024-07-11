WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Rips 'Fake' Clooney for Being 'Rat,' Fleeing Biden

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 11:30 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is tearing into George Clooney over the actor's opinion piece pushing for President Joe Biden to leave the presidential race, saying the movie star turned against Biden "like the rats they both are."

"So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act," Trump wrote Wednesday night on Truth Social. "What does Clooney know about anything?"

In his opinion piece Wednesday for The New York Times, Clooney said he considers Biden a "friend" but said the president's age and decline are apparent and that Democrats cannot defeat Trump in November with Biden as the nominee.

Clooney, in a high-profile Los Angeles fundraiser in June with actress Julia Roberts and former President Barack Obama, helped raise $28 million for the Biden campaign.

Over the years, Clooney has donated millions to the Democratic Party, including $500,000 to Biden's campaign in 2020, and last year, Biden appointed him to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

Clooney wrote he believes in Biden's character and morals, but said the Biden he saw at the fundraiser was the "same man we all witnessed at the debate," not the same Biden as in the past.

He also referred to Biden as a "hero" who "saved democracy" by defeating Trump in 2020.

Trump pushed back at that characterization in his Truth Social comments, claiming that Biden "brought our Democracy to its knees."

"He uses the Democrat 'talking point' that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has 'saved our Democracy,'" Trump said. "No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions."

And further slamming Clooney personally, Trump said he "should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

The White House and Biden's allies, along with the president, insist Biden will not leave the presidential race.

Meanwhile, further reports Thursday indicated that before the fundraiser, Clooney called a top Biden aide to complain about the president's criticism of the International Criminal Court's investigation into Israel, which his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, had worked on.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump is tearing into George Clooney over the actor's opinion piece pushing for President Joe Biden to leave the presidential race, saying the movie star turned against Biden "like the rats they both are."
Thursday, 11 July 2024 11:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

