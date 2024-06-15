Biden Travels to Hollywood for $28M Fundraiser

President Joe Biden will be rubbing elbows with Hollywood A-listers at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles as he is expected to break Democrat fundraising records on top of the $28 million he's raised so far for the event, according to The New York Times.

Entry will cost $250 for "tickets" and up to $500,000 for a four-seat package.

"This Saturday we are going to see an unprecedented and record-setting turn out from the media and entertainment world," Jeffrey Katzenberg, the longtime Hollywood mogul now serving as co-chairman of the Biden campaign, stated. "The enthusiasm and commitment for Biden-Harris couldn't be stronger. We all understand this is the most important election of our lifetime."

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will interview Biden and former President Barack Obama about healthcare. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are also said to attend.

Last month, according to The Washington Post, Clooney called the White House to express his frustration at the Biden administration's attempt to walk down the International Criminal Court's prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in regards to the war in Gaza.

The Post reported that Clooney's wife, Amal, had worked on the case with the ICC.

"I do not accept," Amal Clooney wrote in a statement, "that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law. So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine."