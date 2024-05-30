Hollywood May Pump Brakes on Presidential Politics Now

A-list celebrities throwing their name and political insight behind Democrats is a long-held American tradition that may be tempered slightly in 2024, of number of celebrity publicists told CNN on Thursday.

Amid an ultra-divided electorate and hyper-critical social media driven world, some celebrities might not feel the exposure is worth the cost. The outlet spoke with dozens of agents, publicists and political strategists who are advising celebrities during the 2024 presidential election.

Some of the Hollywood insiders suggested the celebrities may opt to endorse a particular issue rather than a specific candidate. The war between Israel and Hamas has emerged as a wedge issue with Democrats and many in the young Hollywood world are taking their time to weigh in. "The dream would be to get someone like Zendaya, who is the biggest Gen Z star, or Taylor Swift who covers every rubric for mass appeal," a political strategist told CNN.

"It's a different world than it was 10 years ago. You can't make anyone happy. You can't win," another celebrity publicist told CNN.

While some celebrities are being cautious this election cycle, others are going all in. The Democrat's campaign has announced events in June with Julia Roberts and George Clooney and President Joe Biden has already sent fellow octogenarian Robert De Niro to stake out the trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan. De Niro recently appeared in a campaign ad for Biden where the actor cautioned America that Trump seeks to "terminate the Constitution."

Trump has pulled in his own share of star power with Dennis Quaid, Jon Voight, and Kid Rock among the names willing to risk public derision to support the former president.

Still, some actors may choose to sit out the election altogether. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who endorsed Biden in 2020, recently told Fox News that he won't be endorsing any candidate this time around. Likewise rapper Cardi B told "Rolling Stone" that she won't be voting at all this election.

"Celebs feel, more than ever, that the perceived cost is higher," a political strategist who advises Hollywood stars added. "Is it even worth it?"