WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 911 | world trade center | illness | cdc

Federal Staffing Cuts Jeopardize 9/11 Health Program

By    |   Saturday, 26 April 2025 04:28 PM EDT

The World Trade Center Health Program, created for people who developed illnesses related to the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001, faces an uncertain future as the Trump administration has overhauled it, reports NBC News.

"These cuts are going to potentially delay treatment, delay diagnosis and early detection of their cancers, and it's going to cost lives," said Todd Cleckley, a nurse medical specialist at Barasch & McGarry, a law firm representing 9/11 responders and survivors.

"The health program already operated on a very slim staffing margin," he added. "We're only beginning to see what those negative impacts will be."

The program, run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has roughly 132,000 enrolled in it. Sixty-four percent of those have at least one condition linked to 9/11, with cancer being the most common.

Since February, 32 staffers, plus the program's director, have been fired in the Trump administration's firing of probationary workers and laying off of federal employees. The director was reinstated on April 5 following outcry from lawmakers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that his office has reached out to the federal government "about restoring these important resources."

"New York City is dedicated to providing quality health care to the heroes who responded on 9/11 and the survivors of the most tragic day in America's history," Adams said in a statement. "Our partnership with the federal government to deliver these services is vital, providing access to life-saving, time-sensitive treatment for every firefighter, police officer, volunteer, and everyday New Yorkers who remember that day, and remember what it took to rebuild the next morning."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The World Trade Center Health Program, created for people who developed illnesses related to the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001, faces an uncertain future as the Trump administration has overhauled it, reports NBC News.
911, world trade center, illness, cdc
268
2025-28-26
Saturday, 26 April 2025 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved