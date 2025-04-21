Sen. Johnson Echoes 9/11 'Controlled Demolition' Plot

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Monday echoed a conspiracy theory about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, suggesting that the twin towers in New York were brought down by a "controlled demolition" that was subsequently covered up by the federal government.

Johnson, who sits on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said in an interview on conservative influencer Benny Johnson's "The Benny Show," the senator praised the 2020 film "Calling out Bravo 7," which questions the official explanation for the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7.

An investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology found that the building's collapse was caused by a prolonged fire that could not be extinguished due to issues with water pressure caused by the damage to the building by the planes that struck the twin towers.

"Start with Building 7," Johnson said. "I don't know if you can find structural engineers other than the ones that had the corrupt investigation inside NIST that would say that thing didn't come down in any other way than a controlled demolition."

He continued: "There's an awful lot of questions. Who ordered the removal and the destruction of all that evidence totally contrary to any other firefighting investigation procedures? I mean, who ordered that, who was in charge?

"I think there's some basic information. Where's all the documentation from this investigation? Wow, there are a host of questions that I want, and I will be asking quite honestly now that my eyes have been opened up."

Johnson added that "the truth" about 9/11 has been hidden from the public by government agencies, saying:

"Within these agencies, a lot of them are going to cover their tracks and cover things up and destroy a lot of evidence. It's gonna be very frustrating for the American public, because this is their information. They deserve the truth. It's been hidden from them way too long."

"I know you and I are both considered conspiracy theorists," the senator continued, referring to host Benny Johnson, "but that's exactly how they keep this stuff covered up."

Johnson also said that he's spoken with former Rep. Curt Weldon, R-Pa., about his claims that the Bush administration helped to suppress evidence of the government's involvement in the attacks.

"Now I will work with [Weldon] to expose what he's willing to expose as well," Johnson said.