'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan, Fiancée Arrested

"Home Improvement" alum Zachery Ty Bryan was taken into custody in Eugene, Oregon, on Nov. 29 after authorities alleged he violated the terms of his probation stemming from an earlier domestic violence conviction, according to local jail records.

The 44-year-old actor was booked into the Lane County Jail, where he is being held without bail, People reported. Records list Dec. 3 as his expected release date.

His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and booked at the same facility. She faces five charges, including driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangering, and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Jail records indicate she remained in custody as of Nov. 30. It was not immediately clear whether either Bryan or Cartwright had legal representation.

The arrest adds to a series of criminal cases Bryan has accumulated in recent years.

His most recent prior arrest occurred in January, when police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, charged him with second-degree domestic violence.

A police report stated that a woman involved in the incident "stated that she was assaulted" by Bryan and that the two "live together and have children in common."

According to the officer's account, the woman said Bryan "choked her and punched her in the face multiple times," and that there were "others" present who were "inside the home during the incident." Authorities identified the woman as Cartwright, with whom Bryan shares three children.

Earlier in 2024, Bryan was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence, first in February and again in October.

Those cases followed a 2023 prosecution in which he was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and misdemeanor harassment.

He later pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence.

At the time, Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa said Bryan's second charge was dismissed as part of a negotiated agreement.

Instead of the 19 to 20 months of jail time the case could have carried, Bryan received seven days in jail and 36 months of supervised probation, along with standard domestic violence conditions and a requirement that he have no contact with the victim unless approved by his probation officer.

That probation is scheduled to run through October 2026, according to local reporting.

Bryan's legal history also includes a 2020 arrest in Oregon for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence counts and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

In November, a California court issued a five-year restraining order against Bryan after his former girlfriend accused him of assault and threats during their brief relationship, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

The order was granted after she reported to police that Bryan struck her in the head during an incident on July 3.

Bryan is best known for portraying Brad Taylor across all eight seasons of the sitcom "Home Improvement." His television credits also include appearances in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Boston Public," "Center of the Universe," and "Veronica Mars," as well as a role in the 2006 film "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift."