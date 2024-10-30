'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for DUI

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role in "Home Improvement," was arrested again on Friday in Custer County, Oklahoma, for DUI and driving without a valid license.

Bryan, known for playing Brad Taylor on the popular ABC sitcom, was found sleeping in the back seat of his vehicle when police approached him early Friday morning around 6:47 a.m, TMZ reported, citing arrest documents. After a short conversation with the officers, he drove off but was pulled over shortly after.

According to dash cam footage obtained by the outlet, Bryan told officers during the traffic stop that he had been drinking "too much" the night before, adding that he didn’t "know if he ever stopped" before getting into his car to sleep it off. The actor then told the officers that he was "running from California right now" because he hates "that place."

Bryan was asked to take part in sobriety tests. He said that his suspended license was a result of one of his past DUI arrests, telling the officer in the vehicle that he has "multiple."

In February, Bryan was arrested following a suspected DUI incident in La Quinta, California, and charged with felony DUI, having at least three prior convictions, along with misdemeanor contempt of court, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

The actor had been previously arrested for a DUI in May 2020, to which he pleaded guilty. As a result, he received a sentence of five years of probation and 18 months in a multiple-offender alcohol program, stemming from prior DUI arrests in 2004, 2007, and 2017.

The arrest comes several months after he entered a guilty plea to felony assault following his arrest in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor's attorney, John Kolego, confirmed that Bryan had pleaded guilty to a felony assault related to a prior incident. He also admitted to "recklessly causing physical injury."

"Zachary Ty Bryan accepted this resolution to spare his family any more pain and move on," Bryan's lawyer stated.