×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zachery ty bryan | domestic violence | charges

Zachery Ty Bryan Downplays Domestic Violence Allegations

By    |   Friday, 23 June 2023 01:28 PM EDT

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan has chosen to speak out three years after his arrest for domestic violence.

In an interview published on Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor asserted that the situation involving his partner Johnnie Faye Cartwright was "blown out of proportion," alleging they "didn't even really get that physical."

"We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," he said.

"At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something," Bryan continued. "I could've fought it … but that's more stress and drama."

In February 2021, the actor agreed to take a deal and plead guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault. The other six charges against Bryan, including strangulation and coercion, were dropped.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan admitted that he "got two misdemeanors and called it a day."

Bryan was arrested in October, 2020, after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend. Police responding to a call about a physical dispute arrived at the scene to discover Bryan sitting outside his residence in Eugene, Oregon, E! News reported at the time. The victim was at a neighboring apartment.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," a spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department said. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan said the incident was a "learning experience."

"I thank God for that," he added. "I went through a situation that I'm sure plenty of people across the globe experience with their partners."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan has chosen to speak out three years after his arrest for domestic violence.
zachery ty bryan, domestic violence, charges
307
2023-28-23
Friday, 23 June 2023 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved