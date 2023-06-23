Zachery Ty Bryan Downplays Domestic Violence Allegations

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan has chosen to speak out three years after his arrest for domestic violence.

In an interview published on Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor asserted that the situation involving his partner Johnnie Faye Cartwright was "blown out of proportion," alleging they "didn't even really get that physical."

"We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," he said.

"At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something," Bryan continued. "I could've fought it … but that's more stress and drama."

In February 2021, the actor agreed to take a deal and plead guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault. The other six charges against Bryan, including strangulation and coercion, were dropped.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan admitted that he "got two misdemeanors and called it a day."

Bryan was arrested in October, 2020, after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend. Police responding to a call about a physical dispute arrived at the scene to discover Bryan sitting outside his residence in Eugene, Oregon, E! News reported at the time. The victim was at a neighboring apartment.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," a spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department said. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan said the incident was a "learning experience."

"I thank God for that," he added. "I went through a situation that I'm sure plenty of people across the globe experience with their partners."