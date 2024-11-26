Zach Bryan Stops Concert After Object Thrown on Stage

Country music star Zach Bryan stopped one of his concerts after an audience member threw an object toward him.

The incident took place recently during a show in Washington. A guitar player Bryan was performing with was hit by the object.

In video shared on social media, Bryan is seen halting his performance and walking toward the microphone to call out the person who threw the object.

"Who threw this?" he asked, holding the object. "Who was it? Does anyone know? Who was it?"

As fans tried to identify the perpetrator, Bryan told fans not to throw things during concerts.

"And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get them out of here if we ever find out who did it," he added.

Bryan is one of several musicians who have had objects thrown at them during onstage performances.

Last year a man was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after he threw a cellphone at Bebe Rexha's face during a concert in New York City

"I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny" the accused, Nicolas Malvagna, said according to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Post at the time.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini also halted one of her shows last year after being hit with a bracelet that was thrown at her. Video footage of the incident shows Ballerini flinch, then turn away from the crowd while holding her hand to her face. Ballerini then removed her guitar and walked off the stage. After a brief break, she returned.

"Can we just talk about what happened?" she later addressed the crowd, according to The Wrap.

"All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it," she added. "Don't throw things."