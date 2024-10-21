Pink Cancels Concerts for 'Reasons Beyond My Control'

Pink canceled four concert dates this week from her Summer Carnival Tour with little explanation.

"Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines," the pop star wrote Saturday on Instagram.

Pink, 45, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart, didn't elaborate but apologized to fans for calling off the shows.

"I'm so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can. Your tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Please keep an eye out for updates — we'll have more info soon," she wrote.

In July, Pink canceled her concert in Bern, Switzerland, on a doctor's order.

"I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow," she wrote at the time on Instagram. She wrote, "am so disappointed that we have to cancel."

In October 2023, Pink postponed a show in Vancouver, British Columbia, due to a respiratory infection, and before that she had to reschedule her tour stop in Arlington, Texas, due to a sinus infection.

Pink's next scheduled concert is Nov. 3 in Austin, Texas, according to Billboard, which noted that the tour is set to run through Nov. 20, wrapping in Columbia, South Carolina.