Singer Scotty McCreery Stops Concert After Fan Hits a Woman

Former "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery halted his concert after witnessing a man reportedly assaulting a woman in the audience.

The incident took place at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado, on Aug. 24. Concertgoer Jessica Rosario filmed the moment the singer paused his concert and shared it on social media.

"Scotty was talking about his wife [Gabi's] favorite song in this video," she told People. "As he started to sing, he noticed a man who allegedly hit a female and stopped the show and had him removed by security."

In the video, McCreery is seen pointing to someone in the crowd.

"Right here, that's a lady you just hit, sir," he said. "Absolutely not, you just hit the lady. Police? Security? Is she OK? Get the heck out of here."

After calling out the alleged attacker, he added, "On God's green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing? Y'all let the cop know who hit the lady. That's absolutely unacceptable."

McCreery then addressed security.

"We got 'em? We good down there?" he said. "Whoever you are, that's the definition of a coward, hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here."

After checking in with the crowd, audience members in the front pointed out the person who was eventually escorted out.

Olga Robak, director of communications with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, confirmed the incident in a statement to People.

"We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show," Robak said, noting that Colorado State Fair security assisted with crowd control. "This incident is still under investigation and we cannot comment further."

Scotty McCreery gained widespread recognition after winning the 10th season of American Idol in 2011. The country star married his wife in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Merrick "Avery" McCreery, in 2022, the Daily Mail reported.