Zach Bryan Injured in 'Traumatizing' Accident

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 12:23 PM EDT

Country singer Zach Bryan sustained injuries when he and girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia were involved in an off-road vehicle crash. LaPaglia revealed the incident Tuesday in a video shared on TikTok.

"Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side crash," LaPaglia recalled. "It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank god we had our seatbelts on."

Paramedics treated Bryan for minor injuries and gave him stitches at the scene. No serious injuries were reported. 

"It was a huge gash, but we are OK. We are happy and alive," LaPaglia said, noting that she sustained bruises and scratches from the broken glass. 

Hours later, however, Bryan's stitches ripped open when he tried to stop the couple's cat Mango from running out of the tour bus and into the woods. 

"Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches burst again, he's bleeding everywhere …  so much blood," LaPaglia said, adding that Mango was eventually found.

Despite the crash, Bryan was able to continue his "Quittin' Time" tour, performing on May 13 and 14 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Billboard reported. The tour kicked off March 6 and will  end with two shows at the BOK Center in Bryan's home state of Oklahoma on Dec. 13-14.

The crash came days after it emerged that Bryan had joined cleanup efforts in Elkhorn, Nebraska, after tornadoes and severe storms that pounded parts of Nebraska and Iowa.

According to KETV, the songwriter was spotted alongside other volunteers in the community near Omaha, Nebraska.

Bryan was performing at the Wells Fargo Arena for two nights in April as part of his tour when the tornado warnings were issued, and a tornado hit nearby Pleasant Hill. 

"As an American and someone who lived in Omaha for some pretty formidable years of my life, I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornadoes that tore through them," Bryan wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

"I am so sorry to anyone that is having to deal with picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives. Without taking credit from the thousands of people lending a hand who have roots here, we love you so much and we'll do all we can to help."

