Country Singer Zach Bryan Slams Ticketmaster on New Album

Country music star Zach Bryan has taken aim at Ticketmaster.

The 26-year-old singer name-dropped the ticketing service in his most recent album, "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster," and then seemingly accused it of "stealing" from hard-working fans in a rant on social media.

In a statement posted on Instagram Sunday, Bryan noted that there is "a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately."

"I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it," he said. "I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show."

Bryan went on to state that "working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows."

"I am so so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people," he added.

Ticketmaster has faced scrutiny in recent weeks, most notably for its botched management of tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Fans waited in virtual line for hours to get tickets, which were listed on the site for much more than the typical listener could afford. In some instances, tickets were being resold on the platform for upwards of $40,000. The debacle has prompted several state attorneys general to open investigations.

Swift, in a statement posted on Instagram, said it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

She said her team had been assured by ticket sellers that they could handle a surge in demand for her Eras tour, her first in five years. Ticketmaster has said it experienced unprecedented interest in Swift's tour and worked quickly to resolve technical problems.

