Country Singer Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma

Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night in Oklahoma.

KJRH confirmed the news, noting that Bryan, 27, was arrested in Vinita for obstruction of investigation. He was released on bond from the Craig County Jail.

By Oklahoma law, "obstruction of investigation" is when someone "willfully delays or obstructs any public officer in the discharge or attempt to discharge any duty of his or her office," CNN noted. It's considered to be a misdemeanor.

Bryan, a Navy veteran, posted an apology on social media.

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol," he wrote. "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.

"They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Bryan rose to prominence in 2017 after videos of him singing went viral. Furthering his career, he was helped by some Navy friends who assisted him in releasing his first debut album, "DeAnn," in 2019, The New York Times reported.

Bryan has since released three more albums. His most recent self-titled album, released in August, produced the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single, "I Remember Everything," a duet with country star Kacey Musgraves.

In a 2022 interview with the Times, Bryan discussed his determination to keep making music.

"Not because I felt driven. Not because I wanted to be famous. Not because I wanted to be rich," he said. "I literally just would sit there and think about my mom and be like, 'Something is telling me not to stop doing this.'"