WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Sentenced in Deadly Florida Car Crash

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 12:33 PM EST

Former WWE star Tammy Sytch has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for her involvement in a 2022 crash that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man in Florida.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal and WKMG-TV confirmed the news, noting that Sytch, 50, will also serve eight years of probation following her release.

On Aug. 26, the former wrestler entered a plea of no contest to charges of DUI manslaughter, four instances of DUI resulting in harm to individuals, and two cases of DUI causing property damage, according to the reports.

She was arrested on May 2022, a mere four months after her release from an eight-month incarceration period due to a prior DUI offense.

Prosecutors called for the maximum sentence of 26 years imprisonment for Sytch, labeling her a "threat to society" due to her recurring criminal actions.

Sytch faced her sixth DUI charge in 2019 after being apprehended for suspected drunk driving. She reportedly drove against traffic on a one-way street with a suspended license, resulting in an eight-month jail term.

According to WKMG, Sytch was credited with 566 days toward her sentence on Monday.

On March 25, 2022, just before 8:30 p.m., Sytch collided with a vehicle stopped at a traffic light while driving south on United States Highway 1. The impact caused the struck car to collide with the one ahead, which was also stationary at the signal.

The driver of the second vehicle, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter from Daytona Beach Shores, was declared dead at a nearby hospital. Additionally, the driver and occupants of the third vehicle were injured in the incident.

Sytch, who as a wrestler was known as Sunny, was seen by many as the original WWE "Diva." Her departure from the company in the late 1990s preceded her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


