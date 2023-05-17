'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Arrested For DUI

"General Hospital" actor Haley Pullos was arrested for DUI after she was involved in a head-on collision.

The incident took place last month, according to TMZ, which noted that Pullos, 24, was traveling on the 134 Freeway in California when she swerved over the dividing barrier before colliding with an oncoming car moving at 60 mph.

According to an accident report obtained by TMZ, Pullos was unable to exit her car. Firefighters had to assist, but after she was free, Pullos reportedly grew aggressive and struck out at a firefighter, yelling "This is a $400 f*****g shirt!"

Pullos was taken to hospital, where she was also reportedly aggressive with hospital staff and had to be sedated. She was later arrested for DUI.

Police conducted an investigation of her car and discovered marijuana edibles and mini bottles of tequila, according to TMZ.

The driver of the vehicle she collided with was hospitalized with major injuries, TMZ reported.

The Pasadena Fire Department shared a statement about the collision on Facebook along with photos showing the wreckage of both vehicles.

"Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles," the statement read. "Always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

Last week, Pullos revealed that she had been involved in a crash and said she would not appear on the popular soap opera "General Hospital."

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!" she said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

Pullos has played the role of Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-running show since 2009. According to the Daily Mail, her role was given to actor Holiday Mia Kriegel while she recovers.