Hulk Hogan's Son Arrested for DUI in Florida

Monday, 20 November 2023 10:45 AM EST

The son of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Clearwater, Florida.

The incident took place Saturday when Nicholas Bollea, 33, was pulled over by a police sergeant on Gulf to Bay Boulevard after failing to change lanes as three patrol vehicles were conducting a traffic stop, according to an arrest affidavit cited by NBC News.

According to the arresting sergeant, Bollea displayed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests, declined a breath alcohol content test, exhibited a strong alcohol odor, and had an unsteady balance.

Bollea was taken into custody at 1:42 a.m. Saturday for a misdemeanor DUI charge and refusal to undergo a BAC test. He was released the same evening after a $500 bond payment, according to online records.

Bollea was involved in a car crash in Clearwater in August 2007, resulting in critical injuries to a passenger.

At the time, investigators stated that Bollea was driving recklessly when his car crashed, causing injuries to passenger John Graziano. Witnesses reported observing two cars racing before one collided with a tree.

Graziano, a veteran, was reportedly placed on life support due to brain injuries after the collision.

Bollea turned himself in and entered a no-contest plea to reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, resulting in an eight-month jail sentence in 2008

"I think there has to be some punishment," Pinellas County Judge Phillip Federico said at the hearing at the time. He also sentenced Bollea to five years probation and 500 hours of community service and suspended his driver's license for three years

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, defended his son.

"Nick is a good person. He's kind, gentle, and compassionate," he told the judge.

Nick Bollea apologized to Graziano's family and his own.

"I pray for John every day. I'm terribly sorry," he said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Monday, 20 November 2023 10:45 AM
