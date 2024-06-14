Will Ferrell Embarrasses Son at Prom by Dressing as Medieval Lord

Will Ferrell's son revealed how the Emmy-winning actor embarrassed him at a prom.

In a TikTok video, Magnus Ferrell joined the trend of rating things their parents and family members have done throughout their lives.

"Rating things my dad has done," he wrote on the first slide.

The second slide showed an unforgettable moment for the father-son duo, showing Will Ferrell dressed in a medieval costume alongside his son in a gray suit.

"Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom 10000/10," Magnus Ferrell wrote, adding in the caption, "True story."

Will Ferrell is father of three sons, whom he shares with wife Viveca Paulin: Magnus, 20, Mattias, 17, and Axel, 14. In 2008, Will Ferrell shared with People his biggest piece of advice for any parent.

"For me, talk to your children, at least once a week," he joked. "If you've got time, do it two or three times a week, but otherwise, I find the times where I let weeks and weeks go by without talking to my children, that adds up."

Last month, it emerged that Will Ferrell will team up with Ramy Youssef to co-create "Golf," a new comedy series for Netflix, according to Variety. Will Ferrell will star as a fictional golf legend in the 10-episode show, with Youssef also joining the cast. Details about Youssef's character have not been revealed.

Youssef and Rabinowitz serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions; Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street; and Andy Campagna for Youssef's Cairo Cowboy.

Will Ferrell appeared as a "Saturday Night Live" cast member for seven seasons. He also starred in dozens of films including "Elf," "Anchorman," "Talladega Nights" and "Step Brothers."

He will next star alongside Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy "You're Cordially Invited."