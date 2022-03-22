Sandra Bullock 'Embarrassed' About Starring in 'Speed 2'

Sandra Bullock has appeared in dozens of films but there is one that she deeply regrets — "Speed 2."

The actress made the confession during an interview alongside her "Lost City" co-star Daniel Radcliffe with TooFab. When asked if there are any films they initially were "embarrassed" to do but "came around to" after seeing how fans reacted, Bullock was quick to respond.

"I have one [that] no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in. It's called 'Speed 2.' I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island," she said.

"That's one I wished I hadn't done, and no fans came around that I know of, except for you," Bullock added, referring to the interviewer, who said that he loved watching the movie as a teenager.

"I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well," Radcliffe interjected, but Bullock wasn't hearing it. "Very quiet. Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island," she joked.

Bullock starred alongside Jason Patric in the 1997 film which tells the story of Annie (Bullock) and her boyfriend trying to stop a Caribbean cruise ship from crashing into an oil tanker. Bullock later said she would never appear in another sequel again. This came after "Speed 2" as well as "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous" flopped.

"I’m not doing a sequel to ‘The Heat,'" Sandra Bullock told TheWrap in 2013. "I’ve done two sequels. They were horrible. What Melissa [McCarthy] and I had was beautiful. We might do another film together. I think we should do a silent film together."

However, Bullock revealed last week that she was willing to change her position.

"I had a ‘no sequel’ rule when I didn’t have the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted. I feel like, in my old age, I’m learning to fight for the things that I think would be best on screen — and I don’t care who comes away from the meeting angry," Bullock told Variety.

She added that she'd be open to a "Lost City" sequel if the script were right.

"I don’t know that I’d want to do a sequel, but look — we had Dana Fox as a writer. If Dana Fox could come up with something brilliant … there you go," she said.

Related Stories: