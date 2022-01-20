Keanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' by His Fortune, Gives Money Away: Sources

Keanu Reeves is regarded by many as one of the humblest and most generous actors in Hollywood, and it is easy to see why.

The "Matrix" star has used a large portion of his estimated wealth of $315 million to serve others, and according to a friend speaking with Page Six, is "somewhat embarrassed" by how much money he earns — so he gives it away."

"Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know," the family friend said. "He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted."

Commenting on an incident during which Reeves reportedly gave a "Matrix" set builder $20,000 upon learning he was having financial troubles, a Hollywood producer pointed out that Reeves is "infamous for his generosity."

There are multiple other times that Reeves has demonstrated his kindness. It has been reported that Reeves gifted 12 stuntmen on "The Matric Reloaded" each a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and also gave the stuntmen from "John Wick 4," Rolex Submariner watches.

"Trust me, stunt guys are all dying to work with Keanu," said a Hollywood production source. "Not just for the gifts. It’s because he takes them so seriously and credits them with helping contribute to his success. Stuntmen, fight trainers — these people rarely get that."

Reeves is also committed to raising funds for cancer research. Several years ago he set up his own private foundation which aids children's hospitals and cancer research several years ago.

"I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research," he is reported as telling the Ladies Home Journal in 2009. "I don’t like to attach my name to it; I just let the foundation do what it does."

Some say Reeves' generosity is linked to the string of tragedies he faced in his life. His father was largely absent, serving time in prison for possession of drugs, and in 1993 he lost his best friend, River Phoenix, to a drug overdose. His sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991. She went into remission in 2010.

Additionally, Reeves and former girlfriend Jennifer Syme lost their daughter Ava, who was stillborn, in 1999, and in 2001 Syme died after driving her Jeep into parked cars while intoxicated.

The adversities are reportedly what drove Reeves to accept the role as the titular assassin in the "John Wick" film series.

"He really related to that character, passionately motivated by loss — of his father when he was a kid, of River, of his child, of a woman he spent several years with," said the casting director.