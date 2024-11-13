Whoopi Goldberg Admits She'd Leave 'The View' If She Had More Money

Whoopi Goldberg has admitted that she would not be co-hosting "The View" if she had more money.

The 68-year-old made the confession on Tuesday's episode of "The View," saying that she relates to the working class' struggles during a Hot Topic segment surrounding Donald Trump's second presidency.

"I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living," she said, according to the New York Post.

"If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I'm a working person, you know?" she told the studio audience.

"My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there," she continued. "I love what [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, 'This is what's bothering me.' But the thing that's bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85% of other people in danger. I think that's what we're saying."

Goldberg has been the show's longest-serving permanent co-host, having joined in 2007.

The comedian's comments come days after grocery store owners clapped back at her previous remarks referring to them as "pigs" in connection with food price hikes. On Thursday's show, Goldberg slammed supermarket owners, accusing them of causing inflation.

"The folks that own the groceries are pigs," she said in the episode, which aired just a day after President-elect Donald Trump secured his presidential victory, a topic that had heavily focused on inflation during his campaign.

The National Grocers Association said in a statement to the Post that it was "deeply troubled" by Goldberg's remarks. The trade group explained that grocery stores have very low-profit margins, usually between 1% and 2%, and are often unfairly blamed for rising food prices.

"Statements that falsely depict grocers as 'gouging' not only exacerbate these tensions but also risk further harm to these frontline workers who have continued to serve the public through challenging times," added the letter from NGA chief executive Greg Ferrara.