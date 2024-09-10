Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg Over 'DWTS' Criticism

Anna Delvey has called out Whoopi Goldberg for criticizing the decision to cast her on season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars."

Earlier this month, "The View" cohost slammed the convicted con artist, who posed as an heiress to swindle businesses and individuals out of more than $250,000, as well as their own network, for the casting.

"She still owes people money. I don't understand why she gets to stay [in the U.S.]!" Goldberg said at the time, according to Page Six.

Delvey has since responded in a statement, telling Goldberg that, while she is entitled to her own opinion, "you should at least get your facts straight."

"I served my time and paid everyone back in full 3-plus years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction. Stay nasty ladies, but don't forget to vote Sept. 17!" she added.

Delvey was released from prison in February 2021 but is still under house arrest by ICE while waiting on a final decision on whether she can remain in the U.S. Reports indicate she used her earnings from the Netflix show, "Inventing Anna" to pay back much of the money she stole.

According to Page Six, she has received special permission from a judge to travel to Los Angeles for the show. She has already secured a Social Security Number and work authorization in the U.S. and will be performing with pro dancer Ezra Sosa, while still wearing her ankle monitor.

"I think back to all the families who've had family members arrested by ICE who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their brother or their mother back and this woman they gave her permission to go do this," Goldberg said Sept. 5 on "The View."

While under house arrest, Delvey had to follow a judge's rule banning her from social media. She has remained busy though, starting a podcast called "The Anna Delvey Show," featuring guests like comedian Whitney Cummings and tech journalist Taylor Lorenz, who came to her New York apartment to record.

"So many people became famous for bad things and were able to kind of segue it into something different," she told The Associated Press in 2023.

