Rock Star Arrested After SWAT Standoff for Traffic Violation

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin was arrested Wednesday in Burbank, California, after a police standoff that began with a traffic stop and refusal to exit his vehicle as a SWAT team arrived.

Scantlin, 52, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of a weapon at an airport, according to Burbank Police Department.

Police stopped Scantlin for an alleged traffic violation, People confirmed, noting he was the only person in the vehicle.

He refused to exit the vehicle during the interrogation and was pepper-sprayed after repeatedly refusing to cooperate with police and a crisis negotiator at the scene.

The SWAT team arrived about two hours later and urged Scantlin to leave the vehicle. After being treated by paramedics at the scene, he was taken to a local hospital.

He was booked at the Burbank Jail for his outstanding warrant and for resisting arrest, police told People.

Scantlin was released but is due back in court Aug. 20

The singer has a history of legal woes, including two DUI arrests in 2015, with one incident involving a high-speed chase. A breath test at the time revealed his blood alcohol level was nearly four times over the legal limit.

In 2016, Scantlin was charged with vandalism and trespassing for allegedly damaging his former residence.

In 2020, he clashed with Nirvana fans after his band's cover of a Nirvana song was criticized, responding by calling the critics "toxic" and writing in a statement that, "Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE."

Scantlin opened up about his past offenses while defending himself in a 2022 interview with AL.com.

"You know, the media kind of tricks people into believing things that really just aren't seriously true," he said. "Sure, I got arrested for driving under the influence and so forth, but who hasn't, you know? I don't know anybody who hasn't.

"But everybody doesn't get their stuff on blast on TMZ and reported about all over the globe and stuff. Everybody runs into like devious people you should've never run into, but you did and crazy stuff happened. I'm really just a cool down-home Kansas City boy that my dreams came true and are still coming true."