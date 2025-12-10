WATCH TV LIVE

Wendy Williams' Attorney: Guardianship Expected to End This Year

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 11:55 AM EST

Wendy Williams may be released from her court-ordered guardianship by the end of the year, according to her attorney, who said new medical findings contradict the diagnosis that helped place her under court supervision.

In an interview with ABC's "Nightline," attorney Joe Tacopina said Williams' latest neurological evaluation does not support the frontotemporal dementia diagnosis she received two years ago. 

He stated that she "will be out of [her] conservatorship" within months and added, "Williams] does not have frontotemporal dementia, so that should be game, set, match." 

Tacopina also said, "The plan is this ... there are guardianship attorneys ... and we're watching and waiting, and they've assured Wendy by year's end she'll be out of guardianship."

The updated medical assessment was completed last month by a New York City-based neurologist, according to information previously provided to TMZ.

Sources said Williams underwent neurological testing that did not match previous results indicating frontotemporal dementia, a disease that targets parts of the brain linked to personality, behavior, and language.

The results were delivered to Williams' legal team in late October.

Tacopina told Page Six he intends to demand a jury trial and seek access to the initial diagnostic reports. 

He says the conflicting evaluations justify reexamining how the conservatorship was established in 2022.

Williams, 61, was placed under guardianship after Wells Fargo alerted New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth to concerns about her financial stability. 

In its letter to the court, an attorney for the bank wrote that it had "strong reason to believe" Williams was a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

During the years following that decision, Williams has also managed several health conditions, including Graves' disease and lymphedema. 

She was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2024 while receiving treatment at an undisclosed facility where, according to her family, they were unable to reach her.

In June, her former husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to dismantle the guardianship. 

Hunter alleged in the complaint that Williams was being "confined against her will at one of Coterie's assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family." 

He also claimed she was "being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians."

The court has not issued rulings on Tacopina's planned motions or on Hunter's lawsuit. Williams' legal team is now relying on the most recent neurological findings as it prepares its challenge to the conservatorship.

