Wendy Williams 'Not Incapacitated' During Hospital Visit

Former talk show host Wendy Williams addressed reports that she was removed from an assisted living facility and taken to a New York hospital for evaluation, saying that she is "not incapacitated."

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to People on Monday that officers responded to the residence and escorted Williams from the building, adding that emergency medical services transported her by ambulance to a local hospital for "evaluation."

According to the New York Post, earlier Monday morning, Williams, 60, dropped a note out of her window that read, "Help! Wendy!!"

Williams was diagnosed with dementia in 2023 and has been living in an assisted care facility. Court filings from November 2024 by her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, stated that Williams is "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams has pushed back against her guardianship, speaking out during a January call to the New York morning radio show "The Breakfast Club," where she insisted she's "not cognitively impaired" and described the situation as feeling like she's "in prison."

On Tuesday, Williams called in to the station, along with Ginalisa Monterroso from Connect Care Advisory Group, which assists older patients in navigating health care situations, to explain how events unfolded Monday.

"I told them, 'I am not incapacitated,'" Williams said of her talk with the NYPD officers. "You know, as I've been accused, and the floor that I live on is the memory unit — the people who live there don't remember anything, unlike me. Like, why am I here? What is going on? It's a cry for help."

Monterroso revealed that she had recently submitted a letter to Adult Protective Services, urging an investigation into the "troubling circumstances" of Williams' care. During Tuesday's show, she told radio host Charlamagne tha God how she managed to get the NYPD to intervene and remove Williams from the facility.

"Yesterday morning, during our morning call, I told Wendy, 'We will be calling the police and we will be speaking to police, and we were telling them that you are isolated.' We have a guardian telling the whole building and the world she's incapacitated."

Police were present as Monterroso pushed for an independent medical exam, which her facility resisted. After insistence, NYPD called an ambulance. Williams' lawyer, believing she was "held captive," rushed to the hospital, where a dispute over a cognitive test erupted between the lawyer and her guardian.

Williams remains hospitalized.

"There was a little back and forth as to whether [Morrissey] was going to allow Wendy to get evaluated," Monterroso said. "The doctor saw there was a difference between the guardian's opinion and her lawyer's opinion, and had to go to his legal department from the hospital to clear it."

Williams passed the competency tests, correctly answering all 10 questions. However, her housing and conservatorship status remain uncertain. She said she plans to call into "The View" on Friday, while APS and NYPD continue investigating her case.