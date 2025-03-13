'Mighty Ducks' Star Offers Wendy Williams a Stay in His Mansion Amid Conservatorship Battle

Former "Mighty Ducks" star-turned-Bitcoin billionaire Brock Pierce is stepping in to support Wendy Williams, offering to help arrange "around-the-clock hospital care" for her in a mansion.

Pierce, who went from child actor to cryptocurrency mogul, said he wants to assist Williams as she navigates her health challenges. Earlier this week, it emerged that she was removed from an assisted living facility and taken to a New York hospital for evaluation. According to the New York Post, earlier that day, Williams, 60, dropped a note out of her window that read, "Help! Wendy!!"

"I’ve always admired Wendy’s strength, and when I saw her ask for help, it was impossible to ignore," Pierce told Page Six in a statement via his representative. "My offer is simple: a place where she can find peace, receive the care she deserves, and begin her journey to healing."

Pierce, who once appeared on Williams' radio show, said he admired Williams, describing her as "a national treasure," adding that "she deserves the same kindness and support she has given to so many over the years."

Williams was diagnosed with dementia in 2023 and has been living in an assisted care facility. Court filings from November 2024 by her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, stated that Williams is "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Williams has pushed back against her guardianship

A media release on Pierce's offer said: "Having appeared on Wendy’s radio show in the past, Brock is deeply moved by Wendy’s plea for assistance. Understanding the challenges she faces, Brock is offering Wendy a safe space in his private mansion, with around-the-clock hospital care and professional medical attention tailored to her needs."

The release stated, "Brock's goal is to help Wendy regain her freedom and health," while his private mansion would "provide Wendy with a secure environment where she can focus on recovery without the pressures of the public eye."

This offer, the release added, "is an open invitation to Wendy to take the time she needs to heal and find peace in an environment free from the pressures that have burdened her."

The specific mansion Pierce is referring to remains unclear, but reports indicate that the 44-year-old mogul owns properties in Amsterdam, Puerto Rico, New York City, and Washington, D.C., as well as a historic Portuguese ocean liner.