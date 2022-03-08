Ukrainian Film Star Killed While Defending Country

A Ukrainian actor has died while fighting for his country amid Russia's invasion.

Pasha Lee, who set aside his acting and TV hosting duties in order to serve on Ukraine's territorial defense unit when the war began, was killed Sunday during a Russian shelling in Irpin, the Odesa International Film Festival announced on Facebook.

Lee was known as an actor and voice artist as well as a singer and composer, the organization noted. He worked in theater while also starring in various commercials and films including Lyubomyr Levytsky’s "Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors" and Oleksey Shaparev’s "The Fight Rules," as well as Valentyn Vasyanovych’s "Zvychayna Sprava" and "‎Meeting of Classmates."

"For the entire film industry of the country, this tragic news has become a terrible blow," the Odesa International Film Festival wrote in a separate Facebook post. "Pasha Lee is a real hero who, from the early days, stood for Ukraine's defense. We will never forgive this loss. We will never forget his talent. Eternal glory to the hero."

Ukrainian actress Anastasiya Kasilova, who worked with Lee, mourned the loss on Facebook.

"He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance … Not so long ago we shot together in a teaser for a children's film … Never forgive!" she wrote.

Fox News, citing the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that 406 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. Additionally, the outlet noted that 801 more civilians were injured as of midnight Sunday. It is estimated that 1,735,068 people have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24.