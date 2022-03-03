Ukraine Music Star Joining Russia-Ukraine Fight: 'Time to Take the Rifles'

Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the frontman of top Ukrainian band Boombox, has put down the mic, picked up a weapon, and joined the fight against Russia.

Speaking with Euronews, Khlyvnyuk explained that on Thursday he drove his children to their grandmother's house, which is located away from Kyiv, only to return to defend the capital city.

"Musicians are peacemakers," but "now it's not time for playing guitars. It's time to take the rifles," he said.

According to CNN, citing the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, as of Wednesday, there have been 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. As of midnight on March 1, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 227 killed, including 15 under the age of 18, and 525 injured.

Civilians across the country have been urged to take up arms for the cause and many are doing so with gusto.

"They bombed us," Khlyvnyuk said. "But what I hear now is complete support from everywhere, from everyone who knows me and listens to my music."

Khlyvnyuk's comments come days after a video clip of him performing a song outside a golden-domed church while wearing military fatigues and an automatic rifle slung over his shoulder went viral.

On Sunday Khlyvnyuk told the Rolling Stone that Ukraine did not need support from the West and that it was the other way around.

"We do not need anything," he told the outlet. "It’s them who need us. Both the West and Ukraine declare adherence to the same principles: equal rights for all, rule of law, right to choose, human rights above all, not the animal rule of the strongest, but morality and intellect. They need us as the shield to protect it all."