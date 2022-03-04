Tim Allen: I'm Full of Anger and Disgust at the Coward Putin Ghouls

Tim Allen is addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that he is "full of anger and disgust."

The actor and comedian made his views on recent events in Ukraine known in a fiery tweet Thursday.

"My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country," he wrote. "This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart and soul pray for the people of Ukraine."

Allen concluded the post: "F-Putin."

Last month he also addressed the devastation overseas in a tweet.

"'Appeasement' is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last. — Franklin D. Roosevelt. Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians," he wrote.

Allen joins a growing list of celebrities who are showing their support to Ukraine. Most recently, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launched a fundraising campaign, pledging to "match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million," according to a video posted to Kutcher's Instagram account. Kunis was born in Ukraine.

For his part, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has endorsed the use of his 1984 hit single "We’re Not Gonna Take It" by Ukrainians. It has been reported that Ukrainians have been singing the song as a way of conveying a message of defiance in response to the crisis, and on Saturday, Snider shared his approval on Twitter.

"I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as their battlecry," he wrote. "My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again!"

Ukraine music star Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the frontman of the band Boombox, meanwhile has joined the fight against Russia.

The singer told Euronews that he drove his children away from Kyiv, to their grandmother's house, then planned to return to defend the capital city.

"Musicians are peacemakers," but "now it's not time for playing guitars. It's time to take the rifles," he said.