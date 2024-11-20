Jay Leno Injured After Falling Down Hill

Jay Leno sustained several injuries, including a broken wrist and bruises to the face, after suffering a fall recently.

The 74-year-old former host of "The Tonight Show" spoke about the ordeal with "Inside Edition," saying he fell down the side of a hill while on his way to dinner before a show in Pittsburgh.

"I'm a little beat up," Leno, who was wearing an eye patch, told the outlet. "I fell 60 feet. Boom, boom, boom, boom."

Leno explained that he "hit a bunch of rocks," which caused him to be "all black and blue" and to lose a fingernail. One of the rocks, he noted, hit him in the eye, prompting him to wear the eye patch.

Asked if he'd be able to see again, Leno insisted, "It'll be fine. I'm not worried about it."

Last year, Leno was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him with a broken collarbone, broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps. The incident took place weeks after he suffered serious injuries in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

Leno had been fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands, then, almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting Leno on fire, TMZ reported at the time. He sustained second- and possible third-degree burns to his face, hands, chest, and other body parts

Leno spent 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in California where he underwent two skin graft surgeries for the burns he sustained and also received hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," he later told The Wall Street Journal. "If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor."