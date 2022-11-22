Tim Allen Reveals Jay Leno Refused Painkillers After Fiery Accident

Tim Allen has revealed that his friend, Jay Leno, refused to take painkillers after suffering serious burns in a recent accident.

The 72-year-old former "Tonight Show" host was released from the Grossman Burn Center in California on Monday following 10 days of treatment for second and possible third-degree burns sustained to his face, hands and chest in a fire that broke out in his Burbank, California, garage while working on a vintage car.

Speaking to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, Allen jokingly compared Leno to the comic book character Deadpool, who "couldn't feel pain."

"He's great," the actor told Fallon, adding that he called the comedian the day of the accident, according to Newsweek.

Allen explained that he and Leno, who are both car enthusiasts, have shops near each other. Shortly after the accident occurred, Allen received a call from one of Leno's mechanics telling him the news. Minutes later he was able to get on the phone with Leno, who revealed he had "third-degree burns on my hands, on my face, everything."

When Allen asked what he was "doing right now," Leno jokingly replied, "I'm holding the phone. It's really painful."

Allen recounted Leno telling him he is "not on painkillers" because "pain is there for a reason."

"He looks really good considering the grafts he's got. It is amazing what they can do. The hospital did a great job," Allen continued, then joked, "He didn't look that good to begin with."

Allen added that Leno was "just an amazing human being."

Leno underwent two skin graft surgeries for the burns he sustained and also received hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director at the Grossman Burn Center who treated Leno, said he was "pleased" with his progress, and feeling "optimistic that he will make a full recovery."

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well-wishes," the hospital added in a statement. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."