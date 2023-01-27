Jay Leno Recovering From Multiple Broken Bones After Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno sustained several broken bones in a motorcycle accident mere weeks after suffering serious injuries in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

Speaking with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the comedian explained that the fire was just the first accident and that "just last week" he was "knocked off" his motorcycle.

"So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps," he said.

According to the outlet, the accident took place on Jan 17. Leno was testing out a bike from the 1940s when he noticed the scent of leaking gas.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he said. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

Leno chose not to publicize the accident because the fire incident received such widespread coverage last year.

"You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," he said. "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

Meanwhile, the fire that led to Leno sustaining second and possible third-degree burns to his face, hands, chest, and other body parts while working on a vintage car took place in November.

TMZ reported at the time that Leno had been fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands, then, almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting Leno on fire.

Leno spent 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in California, where he underwent two skin graft surgeries for the burns he sustained and also received hyperbaric oxygen therapy. In a column for the Wall Street Journal, Leno stressed that it was an accident.

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," he stated. "If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor."