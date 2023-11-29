Trump Campaign Sells Mug Shot Wrapping Paper

Former President Donald Trump is selling Christmas wrapping paper featuring his infamous mug shot to generate contributions for his campaign as he intensifies efforts for his 2024 bid against Joe Biden.

"If you're anything like President Trump, then all YOU want for Christmas is…TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," Trump wrote in an email on Saturday, according to The Sun.

"Which is why the President has instructed our team to begin shipping out FREE rolls of our limited-edition wrapping paper to ANY patriot who contributes $47 or more to help save our country from Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats."

Those clicking on the link are directed to a donation page displaying a wrapped gift featuring the mug shot of Trump, but wearing a Santa hat. This image followed his indictment on racketeering charges stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"This mugshot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America's defiance of tyranny," a fundraising email cited by the Sun reads.

Backers contributing to Trump's latest campaign initiative will receive the "NEVER SURRENDER MUGSHOT WRAPPING PAPER" at no cost. The donation page accommodates contributions between $47 to $3,300.

This offer arrives a few weeks before the Iowa caucuses, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be the sole candidate capable of challenging Trump, who continues to maintain a lead as the top contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, consistently outperforming his GOP opponents in virtually every poll.

According to the November edition of the U.S. Election Watch Report by Morning Consult, Trump is making significant headway among crucial voter demographics such as Black, Hispanic, and younger Americans.

"Throughout 2023, Trump has made up ground with Joe Biden in our head-to-head tracking by improving his margins," the report said.