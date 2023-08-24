×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | mug shot | indictment | fulton county | jail | weaponized | 2020 election

Trump to Newsmax: Mug Shot Was 'Terrible Experience'

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 10:59 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that getting his mug shot taken at the Fulton County Jail was a "terrible experience."

"I never heard the words 'mug shot.' They didn't teach me that the Wharton School of Finance," Trump joked while speaking to host Greg Kelly on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"It's a very sad experience, and it's a very sad day for our country. This is a weaponized Justice Department," he added.

The former president was fingerprinted, booked, and photographed at the Atlanta jailhouse at around 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

His surrender comes after a grand jury indicted him at the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

"It's just like one thing after the next," Trump said of the charges. "And what they want to do is they want to try and wear you out ... just an absolute horrible thing that they're doing. And I've never seen anything like it. This is Third World country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that getting his mug shot taken at the Fulton County Jail was a "terrible experience."
donald trump, mug shot, indictment, fulton county, jail, weaponized, 2020 election
222
2023-59-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 10:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved