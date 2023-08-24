Trump to Newsmax: Mug Shot Was 'Terrible Experience'

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that getting his mug shot taken at the Fulton County Jail was a "terrible experience."

"I never heard the words 'mug shot.' They didn't teach me that the Wharton School of Finance," Trump joked while speaking to host Greg Kelly on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"It's a very sad experience, and it's a very sad day for our country. This is a weaponized Justice Department," he added.

The former president was fingerprinted, booked, and photographed at the Atlanta jailhouse at around 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

His surrender comes after a grand jury indicted him at the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

"It's just like one thing after the next," Trump said of the charges. "And what they want to do is they want to try and wear you out ... just an absolute horrible thing that they're doing. And I've never seen anything like it. This is Third World country."

