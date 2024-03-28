Lea Michele Announces Second Pregnancy

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich announced they are expecting their second child.

Michele, 36, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos showing her cradling her baby bump.

"Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed," she captioned the image.

Their new addition will join their 3-year-old son, Ever Leo.

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever in August 2020.

Last year, Michele was forced to miss Broadway performances of her hit show "Funny Girl" because of a health scare involving their son. She announced the news on Instagram but did not elaborate on the "scary health issue."

Weeks later she suggested via social media he had been hospitalized again.

"Today was a hard day," she wrote alongside a picture of Ever at the time, according to People. "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry."

Michele added, when it came to crying, "hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best" but "today I chose hospital bathroom."

"These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for," Michele continued. "It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be OK. But it still hurts."

The photo showed Ever lying in a crib with a blue blanket. Michele placed a white heart emoji over his face.

Speaking with People shortly after revealing the harrowing experience, Michele provided a health update, saying Ever is doing good.

"He's doing well," she said. "We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."