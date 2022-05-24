Travis Scott Facing Lawsuit Over Stampedes at 2019 Rolling Loud Set: Report

Travis Scott is being sued by a woman claiming that she was injured during his 2019 performance at Rolling Loud Miami after several stampedes broke out among the crowds, TMZ is reporting.

At the event, police told Scott to stop performing due to concerns about the crowd's behavior, but the rapper reportedly ignored their requests and instead riled fans up even more, according to the lawsuit cited by TMZ.

Marchelle Love claims she was injured after several stampedes broke out during Scott's performance, which led to members of the audience "suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting, and being trampled," the outlet noted.

Love alleges that Scott, who faces multiple lawsuits pertaining to the Astroworld tragedy in which 10 people were left dead and hundreds injured amid a crowd surge during his performance, was aware of what was happening in the crowd and did nothing to stop it. She further states that he ignored warnings from security and police about toning down his performance, which led to the stampede.

Love says her leg was shattered in the scrum and required multiple surgeries, resulting in her missing work for several months, Complex reported. She filed the lawsuit in 2020, also naming Rolling Loud Fest, Dope Enterprise, and TCMZ LLC.

Responding to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Scott dismissed Love's claims as a "blatant lie."

"This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented," the spokesperson said. "As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance. The video shows police were informing Travis that the show was stopped for that reason — because of the false report — and he fully cooperated."

The statement continued, "This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior versions of that complaint."