Travis Scott to Refund All Astroworld Attendees: Report

Travis Scott is offering full refunds to all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld following the deadly crush at his Houston show that left eight dead and many others injured.

Variety, citing sources, was among the first to break the news in a report that also revealed Scott had canceled his performance at this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival as he was "too distraught to play."

Scott is also offering to pay for the funeral expenses of the eight victims and will also partner with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services to all those affected by the tragedy, according to USA Today.

"Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved," a news release reads. "These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

Event organizer Scoremore meanwhile, has also promised to refund attendees of the event in a statement on Twitter Monday.

"Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets," Scoremore said, adding that it is "working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up a health fund to help with costs for medical expenses."

The news comes as Scott and rapper Drake both face several lawsuits filed by a festival attendees, according to ABC News. Among them, Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas, is accusing the rappers of inciting the crowd and further accusing them, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence, according to the complaint obtained by the Daily Mail.

Paredeo, who is seeking over $1million to cover medical expenses, states that the injuries and deaths are due to the "negligence, carelessness and recklessness" of the "defendants, their agents, servants and employees, in the ownership, management, maintenance, operation, supervision, and the control of the subject premises."