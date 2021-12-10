Travis Scott Breaks Silence in First Interview Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has broken his silence following the Astroworld Festival tragedy, saying that he has been trying to process what has happened.

The rapper is facing 100 lawsuits that have been filed in wake of the Nov. 5 concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured amid a crowd surge. According to reports, Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after Houston police and firefighters responded and then attended an after-party.

Speaking with Charlamagne tha God in a new interview, Scott said it has been a "roller-coaster" since the event.

"It really hurts," he said, according to Rap-Up. "It hurts the community; it hurts the city [Houston]. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot feelings, a lot of grieving, and trying to wrap my head around it."

When asked about how he has been coping, Scott admitted he had been reclusive, spending much of his time "in a room" with his thoughts.

"I’ve been doing this for such a long time, and nothing like this ever happened," he explained. "At the end of the day, these fans are your family, so you just feel like you lost something."

Scott further stated that he was unaware that festivalgoers had been hurt until he had come off the stage.

"I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference," he said, adding that he was unaware of the severity of the situation.

While Scott denied any wrongdoing, he did admit there was a feeling of responsibility to find out what had transpired that fateful day.

"I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution," he said. "At the end of the day, collectively, everyone just needs to figure out the bottom-line solution."

During the interview, Scott also addressed the grieving families, saying he he was there for them.

"I’m in this with you guys and I love you, and I’ll always be there to help you guys heal through this," he said. "It’s not just a right now thing, it’s a forever thing. These people that came to the show, they are my family. I’ll always have that connection to the people that listen to the music or came to my shows."