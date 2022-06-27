Astroworld Victim's Family Slams Travis Scott for $5.5M Car

Travis Scott is facing criticism from the family of an Astroworld tragedy victim after he was spotted driving a $5.5 million luxury car.

Ten people were killed and hundreds injured when a stampede broke out at the Astroworld Music Festival during Scott's performance in November. Among those dead is 9-year-old Ezra Blount, whose family sued Scott and is now speaking out against the rapper, with the family's attorney saying Scott's purchase of a $5.5 million Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport was "excessive."

At issue, the family's attorney Bob Hillard told TMZ, is that Blount might still be alive if Scott had spent half of what he paid for the Bugatti on simple safety measures at the music festival.

A spokesperson, however, told TMZ that the car being referenced was bought in 2020, well before the Astroworld tragedy.

"This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public is a new low," the representative said.

"The car referenced was purchased way back in 2020 (well before the tragic events at Astroworld), and covered widely by the media — including TMZ — at that time. Misrepresenting a two-year-old car purchase to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Travis Scott is nothing more than another desperate publicity stunt to try to falsely blame Travis and intentionally manipulate public opinion, which won't work."

In his first interview after the tragedy, in December, with radio host Charlamagne tha God, Scott said it had been a "roller-coaster" since the event.

"It really hurts," he said, according to Rap-Up. "It hurts the community; it hurts the city [Houston]. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot feelings, a lot of grieving, and trying to wrap my head around it."

During the interview, Scott also addressed the grieving families, saying he was there for them.

"I'm in this with you guys and I love you, and I'll always be there to help you guys heal through this," he said. "It's not just a right now thing, it’s a forever thing. These people that came to the show, they are my family. I'll always have that connection to the people that listen to the music or came to my shows."