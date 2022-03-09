Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Tragedy, Announces Plans to Ignite Change

Travis Scott is speaking out about the Astroworld tragedy and sharing plans on how he intends to give back to the community and ignite change.

In November last year, 10 people died and hundreds were injured while Scott was performing at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Since then, the rapper said in an Instagram post that he has been reflecting and grieving and by doing so formulated a campaign, Project HEAL, which is a multitier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts.

"Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect, and do my part to heal my community," Scott began. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

Scott said the project was created in order for him and his team to "take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be."

"I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever," Scott said. "Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change, and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on."

Scott is facing a massive combined lawsuit, with about 2,800 alleged victims seeking billions of dollars, according to the Daily Mail. Last week a judge issued a gag order so that the case can "be tried in the courtroom and not on social media or with press releases or other statements to the media."

Scott's latest announcement is violating that order, said Bob Hilliard, an attorney from Texas who represents 708 victims.

"However well-intentioned Mr. Scott's belated largesse may or may not be, there seems no reason to issue a press release or announce the specific part of the initiative as it relates to putting money into concert safety and making sure fans are safe at shows, other than to improperly attempt and sway potential jurors with the message, Look at me, I'm a good guy," Hilliard told the Daily Mail.

"Though Judge [Kristen] Hawkin’s order is primarily directed at counsel, Mr. Scott is also a party in this case, and should be held to the same reasonable restrictions, as he is much more capable of using his platform and his money to try and sway the entire Harris County jury pool, before one juror is actually selected," Hilliard added.