Club Denies Taylor Swift Quit Over Leaked Photos

An elite New York club has dismissed reports that Taylor Swift canceled her membership after photos of her on a date with Matty Healy were leaked.

A source told Page Six this week that Swift had withdrawn her membership from club Casa Cipriani after guests posted photos of her and Healy together last month.

As the outlet noted, the club has a no-photo policy and according to a source, the offending members were escorted from the venue.

The same source added, "Taylor came knowing the policy, and then had to leave" because of the members taking photos. "They are cracking down now like crazy."

A representative said in a statement to Page Six that, while Swift had not withdrawn her membership, action had been taken against the members who had taken the photos, saying that their membership had been revoked for "infringing our club rules."

The club also sent out a memo telling members, "It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members," according to Page Six.

"It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership," the memo added, the outlet noted.

The report comes days after it emerged that Swift and Healy had split after a weeks-long romance.

"She [Swift] had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source told People recently. "They are no longer romantically involved."

Weeks prior, it was reported that the pair were dating after a source told The Sun that they were "madly in love" despite being together for less than two months.

"It's superearly days, but it feels right," the insider said. "They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn't work out."

The source added that although Swift and Joe Alwyn announced their break-up in April, they had actually split up in February, "so there was absolutely no crossover."