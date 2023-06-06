Taylor Swift, Matty Healy Split After Brief Romance

Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy ended their weekslong romance.

They were first linked early in May, but People magazine confirmed that they called it quits.

"She [Swift] had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source told the publication. "They are no longer romantically involved."

Reports first emerged that Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, were dating last month after a source told The Sun that they were "madly in love" despite being together for less than two months.

"It's superearly days, but it feels right," the insider said. "They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn't work out."

The source added that although Swift and Joe Alwyn announced their break-up in April, they had actually split up in February, "so there was absolutely no crossover."

"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again," the insider claimed at the time. "But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another's jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers."

On May 20, Swift opened up about her personal life during her Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and although she did not mention Healy, many took it as a nod to the vocalist and musician.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Several days later, Healy appeared to address dating rumors at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland.

"Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he said to the crowd. "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975."